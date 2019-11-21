× State employee charged with workers’ compensation fraud, larceny

ROCKY HILL — Officials said they have charged a New Britain woman with illegally collecting more than $7,500 in Workers’ Compensation and medical benefits while employed by the state Department of Developmental Services.

Andrea Acevedo, 34, of New Britain, was charged with one count of Fraudulent Claim or Receipt of Benefits and one count of Larceny in the First Degree by Defrauding a Public Community.

Officials said she collected $6,331.80 in Workers’ Compensation and $1,266.89 in medical benefits after reporting that she injured her thumb while giving a DDS client a bath in December 2016.

Investigators found discrepancies in the actual cause of the injury and also determined that Acevedo failed to report that she was working and earning wages while collecting the disability benefits, the warrant states.

Acevedo was released on a written promise to appear in court on December 5