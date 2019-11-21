The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

Tolland man saves driver from burning car

Posted 10:46 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22PM, November 21, 2019

STAFFORD- This intense video showing a car bursting into flames in Stafford has gone viral. A Tolland man is being hailed a hero after saving the driver from the burning car.

The car was driving down Main street when it exploded and within seconds a car driving by quickly pulled over.

That is when Ed Cyr ran across the road in an attempt to save the passenger behind the wheel.

“I pushed him back, reached down the seat belt unbuckled him and then pulled him out,” Cyr said. “Then I realized his jacket was melting on him and his bonnet.

Related Story
Hero saves man from burning car in Stafford

Stafford fire officials said the driver, Glenwood Little, was carrying two gas cans in the backseat when his car exploded back on November 1st.

Little suffered minor burns thanks to the courageous act.

“I didn’t really think about the danger, I was thinking about the gentleman in the car,” Cyr said.

By the time fire crews arrived on scene, the car was completely engulfed in flames.

“I don’t know if it tipped over, was leaking or what and there was smoking materials involved,” Stafford Fire Chief David Lucia said.

The town of Stafford presented an award for his act of heroism Tuesday evening - where he was also reunited with Little.

“I mean when I look at the word hero in the dictionary it’s Ed,” Lucia said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.