Two airmen killed at Air Force base crash in Oklahoma

Posted 12:34 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 01:15PM, November 21, 2019

Author: Beth McEvoy NewsCenter Maine

ENID, Okla.  — Two members of the military were killed Thursday at Vance Air Force Base during fighter pilot training exercise.

According to the Vance Air Force Base two T-38 Talons each with two people on board were involved in the “mishap” that happened around 9:10 a.m.

At the time of the accident, the aircraft were performing a training mission.

Vance emergency response personnel were responding to the scene as of 12:30 p.m. to treat casualties and assist in recovery efforts.

Names of the deceased will be withheld pending next of kin notification.

A safety investigation team will investigate the incident.

