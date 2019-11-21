× Two men arrested in September pawnshop burglary in Stafford; facing 16 felony violations

STAFFORD — State police say two men are in custody on warrants following a burglary back in September.

Troopers received reports on September 15 of a burglary from Simon Says Pawnshop in Stafford, in which handguns were stolen.

According to officials, an in-depth investigation followed the incident and four suspects were identified.

Warrants obtained by State Police led to the arrests of Jonathan Mcewen and Adam Miller, both of Vernon.

Both men were detained while at Rockville Superior Court — Mcewen on Wednesday and Miller on Thursday.

State Police say Mcewen and Miller have been charged with a total of 16 felony violations.

The charges include 3rd degree Conspiracy to Commit Burglary Conspiracy to Stealing Firearms, Criminal Possession of a Firearm and 1st degree Conspiracy to Commit Criminal Mischief.

Mcewen was given a $2,500.00 non-surety bond and is scheduled to be arraigned December 2.

State Police have not yet released any further information regarding other identified suspects.