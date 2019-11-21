The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Two Lifestar helicopters requested for victims of Torrington crash

Posted 5:03 PM, November 21, 2019

TORRINGTON — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash Thursday.

Fire department officials said they were called around 4:30 p.m. to Route 8 Northbound just past Ex 44 for a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its side with two patients trapped.

Two Life Star helicopters were called to the scene for air evacuation of the patients because of the extent of there injuries.

Both directions of route were shut down for the landing zones.

No other information is available at this time.

Google Map for coordinates 41.817286 by -73.114292.

