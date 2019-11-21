× Two Lifestar helicopters requested for victims of Torrington crash

TORRINGTON — Two people were seriously injured in a rollover crash Thursday.

Fire department officials said they were called around 4:30 p.m. to Route 8 Northbound just past Ex 44 for a vehicle that had rolled over and was on its side with two patients trapped.

Two Life Star helicopters were called to the scene for air evacuation of the patients because of the extent of there injuries.

Both directions of route were shut down for the landing zones.

No other information is available at this time.