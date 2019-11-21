The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Waterbury police investigating two untimely deaths

Posted 5:53 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:37PM, November 21, 2019

WATERBURY — Police are investigating two untimely deaths Thursday.

Officers responded to a condo complex on Perkins Avenue that morning, to check on a woman who did not show up at work.

A man and woman were found inside the condo lying on the bed dead.

Police said that both victims had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and a gun was seized by police at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released by police.

FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. 

