Waterbury police investigating two untimely deaths

WATERBURY — Police are investigating two untimely deaths Thursday.

Officers responded to a condo complex on Perkins Avenue that morning, to check on a woman who did not show up at work.

A man and woman were found inside the condo lying on the bed dead.

Police said that both victims had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and a gun was seized by police at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released by police.

