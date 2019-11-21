Waterbury police investigating two untimely deaths
WATERBURY — Police are investigating two untimely deaths Thursday.
Officers responded to a condo complex on Perkins Avenue that morning, to check on a woman who did not show up at work.
A man and woman were found inside the condo lying on the bed dead.
Police said that both victims had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and a gun was seized by police at the scene.
The identities of the victims have not been released by police.
FOX61 has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story.
41.583854 -73.035823