Watertown police issue Silver Alert for a missing 2-yr-old

WATERTOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old girl on Thursday.

Maia Torres, 2, is described by police as being white/hispanic, three feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. Her clothing is unknown.

She was last seen Thursday. Police did not provide a photo of Maia.

Contact Watertown Police with any information at 860-945-5200

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.