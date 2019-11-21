Watertown police issue Silver Alert for a missing 2-yr-old
WATERTOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old girl on Thursday.
Maia Torres, 2, is described by police as being white/hispanic, three feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. Her clothing is unknown.
She was last seen Thursday. Police did not provide a photo of Maia.
Contact Watertown Police with any information at 860-945-5200
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.
41.606204 -73.118340