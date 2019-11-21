The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Watertown police issue Silver Alert for a missing 2-yr-old

Posted 2:04 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 02:09PM, November 21, 2019

WATERTOWN — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 2-year-old girl on Thursday.

Maia Torres, 2, is described by police as being white/hispanic, three feet tall, with brown hair and eyes. Her clothing is unknown. 

She was last seen Thursday. Police did not provide a photo of Maia. 

Contact Watertown Police with any information at 860-945-5200

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

 

