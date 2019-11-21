West Hartford student named Connecticut’s 2020 kid governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- There's a new governor in town -- kid governor, that is!

Myra Stanfield of West Hartford's Eric G. Norfeldt School was named Connecticut’s 2020 Kid Governor Thursday morning.

Norfeldt students thought they were attending an assembly, but were in for a surprise announcement that their classmate was the winner of the statewide election.

The fifth-grader was elected on her platform of standing against animal abuse.

The six other final candidates were :

• Ariana Moreno, Casimir Pulaski Elementary School, Meriden -- Issue: Suicide & Mental Health

• Daisy Wimberly, JFK Intermediate School, Windsor -- Issue: Pollution

• Derek Gaszek, Oshana Elementary School, Southington -- Issue: Brightening Lives of Homeless Children

• Dwayne Ceasar, Clover Street School, Windsor -- Issue: Helping Children with Disabilities

• Kylie Nachin, West Vine Street School, Stonington -- Issue: Kids & Technology Addiction

• Lucie Martinelli, Glastonbury-East Hartford Magnet School -- Issue: Diversity in Schools & Sports

Officials say those six students will serve in CTKG Myra’s cabinet and will continue to work toward achieving the goals they outlined in their own campaign platforms.

This marks the fifth year of the CTKG program. It is a national award-winning, statewide civics program created by The Connecticut Democracy Center.

Congratulations to Myra Stanfield, a 5th grader from #WestHartford's Norfeldt Elementary School, on being elected Connecticut's 2020 Kid Governor! @CTKidGovernor I am confident there will be a smooth transition of power, and I look forward to meeting with you. pic.twitter.com/2gBHfsadVV — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) November 21, 2019