2 people injured in Tolland car crash

TOLLAND– Two people, including a child, were injured in a car crash Friday night.

According to officials, the crash happened in the area of Crystal Lake Road and Eaton Road.

The car was found in the woods with large branch across the windshield.

It is unclear of the extent of the victims injuries. Both were transported to hospital.

The crash was cleared and the road was reopened within an hour.

FINAL MVA UPDATE: Crystal Lake Rd is reopened. Units are clearing the scene. pic.twitter.com/iIxFJIdDKP — Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) November 23, 2019