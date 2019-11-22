× AT&T reveals plan to extend 5G network nationwide

DALLAS — AT&T announced Friday that it has plans to extend its 5G service nationwide by 2020.

“When we introduced the U.S. to 5G last year, we started with a business-first and experience-based strategy to lay the foundation for innovation to come,” said Thaddeus Arroyo, CEO, AT&T Consumer. “We’re now introducing consumers to the future of wireless with broad 5G service included in our best unlimited plans for 5G devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G.”

In the coming weeks, the company will launch 5G network to lower-band spectrum markets like Providence, Rhode Island before they start large markets like New York City or Bridgeport.

Connecticut Governor Lamont praised the new plan, declaring that this would be a step forward in efforts to connect people and business to ultra-fast networks.

“Expanding ultra-fast, 5G service throughout Connecticut is critical if we want to be ahead of the curve on technology that will help businesses flourish and grow jobs in our state,” Governor Lamont said. “There is a direct connection between the ability of nearly every sector of our economy to conduct business and their ability to connect to high-speed networks.”

Lamont’s administration signed into law legislation that would accelerate the deployment of 5G service in the state by setting 5G infrastructure in July.