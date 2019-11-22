Bridgeport man shoots roommate dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT- A Bridgeport man is dead after his roommate shot him in the chest Friday morning. However, police say they have not arrested the shooter yet.

Just after 10 a.m., Bridgeport 911 received a call from a man saying that he had shot his roommate in their first floor apartment at 49 Mill Hill Ave., which is on the city’s east end.

“Upon police arriving, there was a male victim that was struck by gunfire and shortly after the police arrived the suspect, who was also a male, surrendered himself to police,” said Terron Jones, spokesperson for Bridgeport police.

The man surrendering was the 911 caller. The 53-year-old victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

“You know, we heard them the night before and in the morning, early in the morning arguing,” said a neighbor.

She said she saw police take the alleged shooter out in handcuffs.

“I keep telling my grandson when he goes out at night it’s getting too close because two shootings that way, two shootings that way and now her,” she said.

Police say the 911 caller is cooperating with detectives and is not being charged at this time, pending further investigation.

“I just hope that everything is all right with my buddies and that you know they don’t have anything to do with it or they weren’t affected by,” said a concerned Justin Steel of Bridgeport.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence and are processing the scene.

“This is happening so much,” Steel added. “So, you become numb to it after a while.”

This marks the 15 homicide in the Park City this year. But, one resident of Mill Hill Avenue for more than 30 years, says doesn’t ever remember one actually happening on this street.