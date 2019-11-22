The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Celtics’ Kemba Walker has concussion-like symptoms

Posted 11:18 PM, November 22, 2019, by

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics reacts after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the final moments of the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on November 18, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye late in the second quarter, striking Ojeleye’s abdomen area head-first and going down on to the court in a heap against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

In a tweet, the Celtics said Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Walker grimaced in pain as he went down and play was stopped as medical personnel from both teams tended to the star guard who was prone on the floor for several minutes.

His teammates gathered round as did Nuggets players, plainly concerned about Walker. A brace was placed around his neck to stabilize the area and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court.

Walker entered the game averaging a team-leading 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in his first season with Boston.

Earlier this month, the Celtics lost Gordon Hayward to a fractured left hand. He suffered the injury when he collided with LaMarcus Aldridge in a Nov. 9 game against San Antonio.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.