Foodie Friday: Breakfast Nook in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you are in North Haven, you are in luck.

The Breakfast Nook offers up some of the best comfort food around especially those morning favorites.

From apple cider cinnamon crumb pancakes that are piled high to French toast topped with pecans, caramel sauce and whipped cream, the possibilities are endless and the flavors are through the roof.

If eggs are your thing, the California Benny will suit you just fine. There’s only one prerequisite at the Nook, come hungry and be ready to really enjoy the experience.

“Not only do we want your food to be the best, but it’s about how you feel when you walk out,” smiled owner Charise Jandreau.

Tucked away along busy Washington Avenue, the Nook may be a hidden gem, but not for long.

“I come here pretty much every day,” said Angelo Argentino of North Haven. “A lot of times there is a long wait, so I make sure I get here early.”

The menu is filled with flavor and creative dishes that aren’t just breakfast items. You can grab a fresh burger, an awesome salad or homemade soup. The lasagna soup is enough to make you beg for more and even might make you say, C’MON!