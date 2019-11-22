FOX61 Student News: Inventors Lab at Shelton Intermediate School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by: Payden Larkins, Marissa Manzon, Joey Vosinack, Ethan Oko, Brynn Roscoe / Shelton Intermediate School

Students in Shelton are learning how to solve the problems of tomorrow by using the tools of today.

The Shelton Intermediate School's Inventors Lab is a popular class that teaches students how to solve real world problems through the design process.

The class explores the world of creativity and imagination by allowing students to code and print their projects with a 3D printer, fly their own drones, and discover the design process on their way to solving complex engineering problems.

The class meets for an entire school year and in that time all students learn the basic principles of design, construction, engineering, and the impact that technology has on our environment. Students truly enjoy learning about all of the fun concepts that go into making our world turn.