Looking for the perfect Christmas tree? Here’s where you can find it
HARTFORD — The holidays are around the corner, but nothing completes this season like getting those decorations up. And first step, is a Christmas tree!
If your family is one who likes to cut down your own Christmas tree, here’s a guide to help you find the perfect one at one of Connecticut’s many farms.
According to CT Visit, throughout November and December, a lot of these locations even offer additional activities to make the experience even more memorable — from wagon rides to the fields and tree-trimming shops to hot chocolate and visits from Santa’s helpers.
Mystic Country & Eastern Connecticut
- Allen Hill FarmHickory Ridge Tree Farm in Coventry
- Maple Lane Farms in Preston
- Evergreen Acres Tree Farm in Colchester
- Hartikka Tree Farm in Voluntown
Greater Hartford & The Connecticut River Valley
- Dzen Family Christmas Tree Farm in South Windsor.
- Rose’s Berry Farm in South Glastonbury.
- Staehly Farm in East Haddam.
- Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Farm in East Hampton.
The Litchfield Hills
- Averill Farm in Washington Depot.
- Holiday Farm in New Hartford.
- Angevine Farm in Warren.
- Maple Hollow Farm in New Hartford.
- Uncle Frank’s Christmas Tree Farm in Bethlehem.
Fairfield County
- Castle Hill Farm, in Newtown.
- Maple Row Farm in Easton.
- Jones Family Farm in Shelton.
- Fairview Tree Farm in Shelton.
Greater New Haven
- Miller Tree Farm in Durham.
- Pinchbeck’s Tree Farm in Guilford.
- Broken Arrow Nursery in Hamden.
- Winterberry Farm in Killingworth.
- Joseph’s Tree Farm in Hamden.
For more information on what activities each of these farms host for the entire family, visit the CT Visit website.
