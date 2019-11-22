× Looking for the perfect Christmas tree? Here’s where you can find it

HARTFORD — The holidays are around the corner, but nothing completes this season like getting those decorations up. And first step, is a Christmas tree!

If your family is one who likes to cut down your own Christmas tree, here’s a guide to help you find the perfect one at one of Connecticut’s many farms.

According to CT Visit, throughout November and December, a lot of these locations even offer additional activities to make the experience even more memorable — from wagon rides to the fields and tree-trimming shops to hot chocolate and visits from Santa’s helpers.

Mystic Country & Eastern Connecticut