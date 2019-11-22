Looking for the perfect Christmas tree? Here’s where you can find it

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Posted 12:14 PM, November 22, 2019
HARTFORD — The holidays are around the corner, but nothing completes this season like getting those decorations up. And first step, is a Christmas tree!

If your family is one who likes to cut down your own Christmas tree, here’s a guide to help you find the perfect one at one of Connecticut’s many farms.

According to CT Visit, throughout November and December, a lot of these locations even offer additional activities to make the experience even more memorable — from wagon rides to the fields and tree-trimming shops to hot chocolate and visits from Santa’s helpers.

Mystic Country & Eastern Connecticut

Greater Hartford & The Connecticut River Valley

The Litchfield Hills

Fairfield County

Greater New Haven

For more information on what activities each of these farms host for the entire family, visit the CT Visit website.
