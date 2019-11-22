The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
AR-15 rifle, list of intended victims found as L.A. authorities investigate school threat

Posted 1:37 PM, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 01:49PM, November 22, 2019

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a gun, ammunition, and a list of intended targets was seized after a student made a threat at a school.

According to Undersheriff Tim Murakami, the investigation started after they received a call that reported a student threatened to shoot other students and staff.

Murakami said the investigation resulted in a search warrant, and authorities seized an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, list of intended victims, and a drawing of the school layout.

Authorities are expected to release more information on Friday afternoon.

 

