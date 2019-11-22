GREELEY, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 12: AR-15 rifles and other weapons are displayed on a table at a shooting range during the “Rod of Iron Freedom Festival” on October 12, 2019 in Greeley, Pennsylvania. The two-day event, which is organized by Kahr Arms/Tommy Gun Warehouse and Rod of Iron Ministries, has billed itself as a “second amendment rally and celebration of freedom, faith and family.” Numerous speakers, vendors and displays celebrated guns and gun culture in America. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
AR-15 rifle, list of intended victims found as L.A. authorities investigate school threat
LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a gun, ammunition, and a list of intended targets was seized after a student made a threat at a school.
According to Undersheriff Tim Murakami, the investigation started after they received a call that reported a student threatened to shoot other students and staff.
Murakami said the investigation resulted in a search warrant, and authorities seized an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, list of intended victims, and a drawing of the school layout.
Authorities are expected to release more information on Friday afternoon.
