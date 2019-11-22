Meal House: Maple Glazed Salmon with Crispy Salmon Skin & Arugula Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Maple Glazed Salmon with Crispy Salmon Skin & Arugula Salad

(4 servings)

2 lbs. Salmon Filet, Skin On

¼ c Brown Sugar

2 tsp Paprika

2 tsp Chili Powder

1 tsp Kosher Salt

¼ tsp Ground Black Pepper

1 Tbls Canola Oil

6 oz Weekapaheek Pure Maple Syrup

For Salad:

5 oz Arugula

1 Tbls Olive Oil

1 each Lemon

To taste Kosher Salt

To Taste Ground Black Pepper

Crispy Salmon Skin

First we must remove the skin from the salmon, it’s easier than you think, but you can ask the fish monger at the grocery store to remove it for you- make sure to tell him you want it!

After removing the skin- lay flat on paper towel and pat dry- season the flesh side with salt and pepper. Place on aluminum foil and broil in oven until crisp- be careful not to burn, it will not take long, turn over to crisp skin side. Reserve for the salad.

Combine brown sugar, paprika, chili powder, salt and pepper in bowl- rub generously onto the salmon filet- both sides. Heat heavy skillet on medium high heat add oil, place salmon in pan and sear until deep brown, turn fish place in 350-degree oven for approx. 6 min or until fish is just cooked- pour maple syrup over and return to oven for a few minutes to glaze.

Toss arugula with oil, juice & zest from lemon, crispy skin, adjust seasoning. Serve with salmon. Enjoy!