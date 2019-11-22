Meriden man wanted by police in connection with a shooting, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MERIDEN — Police say they are looking for information on the whereabouts of Malik Ellshabazz Ransom, AKA “Daddy Leik”, “Buddy Love”, “Malik its Daddy Ransom”.

Police say Ransom is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Ransom is wanted by police for his involvement in a shooting that happened in September. Police say the gun used in the shooting was not recovered.

Police say Ransom has tattoos on his right arm that read Royce, Enzo, and Malik along with a song verse. On his left arm, a tattoo of a lion. There’s also a tattoo on the left side of Ransom’s chest.

Ransom is described as a 30-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 151 pounds.

Police say any information received will be considered confidential.

All information should be forwarded to Detective Michael Fonda of the Major Crimes Unit. Contact Information: mfonda@meridenct.gov or 203-630-4178