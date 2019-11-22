Mild Friday, chance for showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a mild morning with temperatures way above average so far, and it'll warm into the low-mid 50s by the middle of the day. There is a chance for a few showers around midday but most of the day will be dry. As a cold front comes through, temperatures will begin to drop off through the afternoon. By this evening, colder air will have us reaching for the winter jacket again. At least we'll be dry (albeit chilly and breezy) for football games. Good news for punters kicking with the wind!

Saturday will be the pick of the weekend, that's for sure! Look for sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Saturday night into Sunday looks miserable with a cold rain in the forecast. The Berskshires on north could get some accumulating snow. But there's just not enough cold air in place for Connecticut to get in on the action. Still, there could be a little mix in the highest elevations to start Saturday night then to finish as the storm moves out on Sunday.

Right now in terms of the timing, there is a *chance* we might be able to dry out at some point mid-late afternoon on Sunday. But I wouldn't rely on that just yet. I'm saying there's a chance.

Looking ahead to next week, there is a chance for showers on Wednesday which is the biggest travel day of the year. But Thanksgiving looks dry and cooler with highs in the low 40s. The weather looks MUCH warmer for the Manchester Road Race with temps starting in the upper 30s. Last year, wind chills were in the single digits.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Clouds and sun, warmer, windy, chance for a midday shower. High: low-mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Cooling off with lows in the 30s and a gusty breeze. Lows: 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. Highs: mid-upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Cold rain. High: Low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy, windy. High: 40s.

