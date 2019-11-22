National Adoption Day brings cheers to courtrooms across Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD– You won’t see it on any holiday calendar, but for so many families across Connecticut, Friday was bigger than Christmas or Thanksgiving.

Each year the Department of Children and Families takes part in National Adoption Day. This year, about 70 families were part of the celebrations in court rooms all over the state.

In 2019, the DCF put a focus on relatives adopting children. Vannessa Dorantes, the new DCF Commissioner said, “we had 532 adoptions last year and 30 percent of those were relatives so it’s exciting.”

Alyssa Luna, a single mother of three from Cromwell, was in the court to adopt her nearly two-year old niece, Emma.

“Words can’t explain this,” Luna said, “we are very thankful for this, around Thanksgiving, where you count your blessings, this is a big day.”

To find out more about the Connecticut Association for Foster and Adoptive Families call 888-KID-HERO or click here.