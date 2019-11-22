New Haven man sentenced for illegally selling guns

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Posted 1:08 PM, November 22, 2019

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for illegally selling several guns.

Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Andre Johnson, of New Haven, was also sentenced Friday to three years of probation.

According to authorities, law enforcement made three undercover purchases of firearms from Johnson. During the third purchase in February, Johnson sold a 9mm handgun $900.

Johnson has a criminal history that includes state convictions on gun and drug charges.

Johnson has been detained since his arrest in April.

He pleaded guilty in July to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

