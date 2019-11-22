The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Suspect slams into Waterbury police cruiser, 3 people arrested

WATERBURY — Three people were arrested Thursday after one of the suspects crashed their car, almost hitting an officer.

Police were patrolling the area of North Walnut Street and Walnut Street, when they saw a drug deal take place between someone inside a car and someone on the side of the road.

The driver of the car was identified as Nicholas Daniels,25, who had a warrant out for his arrest involving an October shooting investigation.

When Daniels saw the police approaching his car, he reversed it into a police car. The car almost hit one officer, who jumped out-of-the-way to avoid it.

Daniels, along with Brenda Canady, 22, and Gregory Hadley, 37, were arrested in connection to the incident.

All three suspects are facing various charges ranging from assault in the first degree to criminal trespassing.

