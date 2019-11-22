× “The Game” preview: Everything fans need to know before heading to the Yale Bowl

NEW HAVEN — Fans and alumni are expected to flood the downtown New Haven are Saturday for the second-oldest rivalry in college football.

The Yale Bulldogs and Harvard Crimson will square off for the 136th edition of “The Game.”

Yale is looking for a big win for the big game as the Bulldogs are 8-1 overall.

While, 4-5 Crimson are hoping to shock fans and pull an upset.

Kickoff is at noon at the Yale Bowl, which fits over 61,000 people.

The stadium has a brand new artificial turf and Yale Athletics officials are excited to add that to the list of things players and fans can expect at “The Game” tomorrow.

“It was a pretty tough, real grass surface they were playing on a few years ago, so by the time we got to the last game of the year it was in tough condition, so when Harvard comes in for a walk through today or tomorrow morning they’re going to be surprised by what they see,” Yale’s Senior Athletics Strategic Communications Assistant, Steve Conn said.

What fans need to know:

Tickets are still available

There is a personal bag policy (bags must be clear, no big backpacks, etc.)

No re-entry (once you’re in, you can’t leave and return. If you leave, you’re done or need a new ticket)

Fans are urged to take Uber or park away from the Yale bowl and walk

Drivers need a parking pass to park at the bowl

Visit the Yale Bulldogs website for more information and to purchase game tickets or parking passes.