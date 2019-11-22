These credit cards can help you get through airport security quicker
If you have the right credit card, you can jump the airport security line at no cost to you. These cards will cover your application costs to TSA Precheck, Global Entry or CLEAR, so you can receive expedited security clearance.
In the divided times we live in, nothing unites people like their hatred for long lines at airport security, especially if you’re late for a flight.
Thankfully, if you have the right credit card, you can jump the line at no cost to you. These cards will cover your application costs to TSA Precheck, Global Entry or CLEAR, so low-risk Americans can receive expedited security clearance.
Best credit cards for expedited airport security screening
- Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
- American Express® Green Card
- Chase Sapphire Reserve card
- Bank of America Premium Rewards Visa credit card
- Citi Prestige® Card
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
The Capital One Venture Rewards card is first on this list in part because it offers a credit of up to $100 for your application to either Global Entry or TSA Precheck. It also offers a sign-up bonus comparable to premium rewards cards from issuers like American Express and Chase, but for a much more reasonable annual fee than those cards offer.
The card has a $95 annual fee, but it waives it during the first year. It offers 2 miles per dollar spent on every purchase.
Here are the Capital One Venture Rewards card’s features at a glance:
- 50,000 bonus miles once you spend $3,000 in the first three months
- Annual fee waived in the first year ($95 after that)
- No foreign transaction fees
- Transfer miles to up 10 travel partners for flights and hotels, including Air Canada, Air France, JetBlue and more.
Tip: “The reason why I love the Capital One Venture Credit Card for TSA Precheck/Global Entry reimbursement is that the annual fee is waived for the first year.” – Melody Fanslau, founder of the personal finance blog Cash for Tacos
American Express® Green Card
The card offers a $100 statement credit toward the cost of a CLEAR membership instead of TSA Precheck/Global Entry. CLEAR only includes select airports, but it adds security at select stadiums. The sign-up bonus (30,000 points after you spend $2,000 in the first three months) is almost as good as the Capital One Venture Rewards Card, but the $150 annual fee is higher than that card.