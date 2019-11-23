Bright and sunny today; cold and rainy tomorrow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be the pick of the weekend, that's for sure! Look for sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the mid-upper 40s.

Tonight into Sunday looks miserable with a cold rain in the forecast. The Berkshires on north into ski country could get some accumulating snow. For those of you who like snow, there's just not enough cold air in place for Connecticut to get in on the action. Still, there could be a little mix in the highest elevations to start late Saturday night then to finish as the storm moves out on Sunday.

The heaviest rain will occur in the morning through early afternoon with upwards of 1-1.5" of rain. the latest data show continue to show rain lingering through the afternoon hours. That is when parts of NW CT could see a a brief change-over to snow before ending by evening. There could be coating but for most of us no accumulations.

Looking ahead to next week, there is a chance for showers on Wednesday which is the biggest travel day of the year. But Thanksgiving looks dry and cooler with highs in the low 40s. The weather looks MUCH warmer for the Manchester Road Race with temps starting in the upper 30s. Last year, wind chills were in the single digits. Black Friday looks sunny and cold.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs: mid-upper 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with rain developing after midnight (there is a chance for a little snow and icy mic across NW CT to start). Low: 30s

SUNDAY: Cold rain. High:upper 30s-low-mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45- 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy, windy. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly. Highs: 35-40.

