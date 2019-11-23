The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Cape Cod Algae bloom spreads despite colder weather

Posted 5:41 PM, November 23, 2019, by

Photographer Jesse Burkett-Hall on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, MA — A five-month old algae bloom on Cape Cod is continuing to spread from a pond to an adjoining river despite colder temperatures.

The Cape Cod Times reports the bright green bloom started in Mashpee’s Santuit Pond in June and has now into the Santuit River.

Mashpee Selectman Andrew Gottlieb says this year’s bloom is more extreme than one last year which was able to hang on until December.

Blooms can pose health threats to animals, pets and humans. Algae thrive on warm weather, stagnant water and chemicals found in septic systems and fertilizer.

