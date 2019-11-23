Ginsburg hospitalized for treatment of chills and fever

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 30, 2018. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized after experiencing chills and fever.

In a statement Saturday, the court’s public information office says Ginsburg was admitted Friday night to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

The court says Ginsburg was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington before being transferred to Johns Hopkins for further evaluation and treatment of any possible infection.

The court says that with intravenous antibiotics and fluids, her symptoms have abated and she expects to be released from the hospital as early as Sunday morning.

