Little Manchester Road Race takes place Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Hundreds of the smallest runners circled the track at Manchester High School for the Little Manchester Road Race.

It's the first time the race was held at the school.

"We're having a lot of fun, it seems like this is a better spot than where we were before," said Thayer Redman, director of the Little Manchester Road Race.

Kids ages 12 and under got to run in a variety of races, the toddler dash, quarter mile, half mile, full mile, or two mile.

"I like going fast," said Will Mazio of West Hartford, "I did it in eight and a half minutes."

The fun wasn't just on the track but also in the sky. Skydivers jumped out of a plane and landed right on the field.

"Everyone seemed to have a great time, a lot of fun on the races, the bagpipers, the DJ, the national anthem, it was a great day," said Redman.

A great day, but an exhausting one for little runners who probably won't be putting up a fight at bedtime.

"It was tiring. Tiring, tiring," said Graham Carlson of Coventry.

After everyone crossed the finish line, they all got a medal.