Man found with thousands of child porn images pleads guilty

Posted 7:39 AM, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41AM, November 23, 2019

NEW BRITAIN — A Connecticut man who authorities say was found with over 2,200 images and 70 videos of child pornography has pleaded guilty.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut said in a press release that 45-year-old Brian Herndon, of New Britain, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to child pornography possession and admitted he violated the conditions of his supervised release from a prior federal conviction.

According to court documents, Herndon was released from federal prison in May 2014 after a six-year stint for an earlier conviction on child pornography possession.
Herndon is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24 and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The New Britain Herald reports Herndon is released on bond and under court supervision pending sentencing.

