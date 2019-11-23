The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

New London supermarket evacuated for fire

Posted 5:24 PM, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:25PM, November 23, 2019

NEW LONDON – New London firefighters were called to NSA supermarket a little before 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

There were reports of heavy smoke and fire in the building.

The fire forced the supermarket to evacuate all of its customers. There are no reports of any injured parties.

The fire was able to be smoldered and extinguished.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive them.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.