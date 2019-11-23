× New London supermarket evacuated for fire

NEW LONDON – New London firefighters were called to NSA supermarket a little before 4:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

There were reports of heavy smoke and fire in the building.

All city units along with Sub Base FAST operated on South Frontage Rd at the NSA supermarket for a reported fire in the building. Units had heavy smoke in the building and extinguished a smoldering fire. pic.twitter.com/sifQR5cMHQ — New London Firefighters (@Local1522) November 23, 2019

The fire forced the supermarket to evacuate all of its customers. There are no reports of any injured parties.

The fire was able to be smoldered and extinguished.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates as we receive them.