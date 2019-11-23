The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Plane strikes car while landing at Simsbury Airport

November 23, 2019
SIMSBURY – A small plan landing at Simsbury airport collided with a car that was crossing the runway this morning.

Airport officials say it happened about 8:40 a.m. when a Piper PA-28 Cherokee was attempting to land. For as yet unknown reasons, a Honda Accord was crossing the runway. The plane, traveling at an estimated 40 mph, struck the car, flipped and landed on its back. Luckily the two people in the plane were shook up, but reported no serious injuries.

The driver of the car was also uninjured. No word yet if they will face any charges.

The airport was closed while emergency crews secured the scene and removed the plane, but reopened just before noon.

Airport Manager Brad Griswold said the FAA is sending a representative to investigate the incident.

