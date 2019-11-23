Roads closed in New Haven for death investigation

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Posted 11:38 AM, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:55AM, November 23, 2019

NEW HAVEN – Police are investigating an apparent suicide at the Air Rights parking garage near Yale-New Haven Hospital, and have closed roads in the vicinity.

A person fell from the garage shortly after 10 a.m. Sources tell FOX61 they were declared dead at the scene, it is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

York Street is closed between Park Street and South Frontage Road, and traffic coming off the Rt. 34 connector must turn off the ramp, instead of proceeding up Frontage Road.

The road closures are creating some traffic issues, as the city fills up with people attending the Yale-Harvard game, scheduled to start at noon.

Google Map for coordinates 41.305200 by -72.934016.

