Yale downs Harvard, claims share of Ivy League title

NEW HAVEN – After a game disrupted by protests and threatened by darkness, the Yale Bulldogs emerged with a double overtime victory over their arch rival, Harvard Crimson, 50-43.

Zane Dudek ran in the game-winning touchdown from four yards out in the second overtime to give Yale the win and a share of the Ivy League title.

The win capped off a large comeback for the Bulldogs, who trailed 15-3 at the half and 22-3 before they even got the ball in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs got it within ten points, 29-19, after three quarters before completing their surge with 15 points in the final frame.

Down a touchdown within the final minute, Kurt Rawlings tosses a beauty of a pass to JP Shohfi for the game-tying score with a mere 18 seconds to go. The PAT by Sam Tuckerman was good to force overtime.

Harvard scored on their first drive of overtime on a 25-yard pass from Jake Smith to Cody Chrest.

Yale responded with two consecutive touchdowns of their own to steal the 50-43 victory.

A game which had protests steal the show, Yale came and stole one from their rivals.

As a result, Yale finishes at 9-1 (6-1) to claim a share of the Ivy League title with Dartmouth.