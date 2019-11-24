Cold, periods of rain today; milder to start the week

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Posted 10:48 AM, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, November 24, 2019


Expect periods of rain  through mid-afternoon, with upwards of 1-1.5" of total rainfall by this evening.  Parts of NW CT could see a a brief change-over to snow before ending by evening, with little or no accumulation.

This week will feature milder temperatures for Monday through Wednesday.   Expect sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with mild temperatures, then there is a chance for showers on Wednesday which is the biggest travel day of year.   Thanksgiving, looks dry and cooler with highs in the low 40s. The weather looks MUCH warmer for the Manchester Road Race with temps starting in the upper 30s.  Last year, wind chills were in the single digits.  Black Friday looks sunny and chilly.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY:  Periods of rain.  Rain could end as a little snow across parts of northern Ct with little or no accumulations.  High:upper 30s-low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Lows: 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45-50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and pleasant. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

THANKSGIVING: Partly cloudy, windy. High: 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly.  Highs: 35-40.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, and chilly.  Highs: 40s.

