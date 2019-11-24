× Family issues statement on 6-month anniversary of Jennifer Dulos’ disappearance

NEW CANAAN – At 8:00 a.m. on May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos dropped off her children at New Canaan Country Day School. And that’s the last time any is known to have seen her.

Since then, an investigation has unfolded from New Canaan parks to a Hartford trash plant to palatial homes in Farmington. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michele Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence. Both have pleaded not guilty. And still, Jennifer remains missing.

Sunday, through the New Canaan Police Department, her family released the following statement:

Statement from Carrie Luft, on Behalf of the Family and Friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos It has now been six months since Jennifer Farber Dulos was reported missing. That this milestone coincides with the Thanksgiving holiday challenges us to pause and give thanks, in spite of this tragedy. We give thanks that Jennifer’s children are healthy and well. We give thanks that they share their mother’s deep sense of empathy and curiosity about the world around them. And, as ever, we are deeply thankful to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their ongoing efforts to solve this case and bring those responsible to justice. In honor of Jennifer, we encourage acts of caring and generosity this holiday season, whether donations to a local food bank or shelter or other gestures of compassion. Hug your loved ones close and extend a hand to a stranger. Thank you.