Federal Reserve chairman to visit East Hartford on Monday

Posted 1:44 PM, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:31PM, November 24, 2019

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell arrives to speak at a "Fed Listens" event at the Federal Reserve headquarters in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2019. (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is planning to visit Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Federal Reserve says Powell will be in East Hartford and Providence on Monday.

Powell and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren plan to meet with leaders of East Hartford CONNects, a Working Cities Challenge initiative. The Working Cities Challenge is a community and economic development effort led by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, designed to help challenged post-industrial communities address chronic problems.

After, Powell will speak at the annual meeting of the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce.

Powell, a Republican, was initially nominated to the board by President Barack Obama. He was elevated to chairman by President Donald Trump when Trump decided not to offer Janet Yellen a second term as Fed chair.

