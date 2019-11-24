× Hey, hey, Monkees fans! Organizers are planning Peter Tork Memorial convention for Feb. 2020

If you’re a believer, you’ll want to be in North Haven for The Peter Tork Memorial Convention for Monkees Fans next February.

Organizers say the event will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

They plan on celebrating the life and music of Peter Tork who died earlier this year. Tork lived in Willington.

The event will rub from 1pm-8pm. Organizers said there will be concerts by The Blue Meanies, Zilch, Loose Salute and John Sheridan and include a Monkees & 60s Music/Memorabilia Marketplace and rock n roll flea marketplace.

The organizers said the official charity of the event is Tork’s favorite cause: IMA – The Institute for The Musical Arts in Massachusetts.

It will be held at the BEST WESTERN PLUS Hotel, 201 Washington Avenue, North Haven.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1463743380440674/