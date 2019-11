× Manchester police investigating an incident where shots were fired

MANCHESTER — Police are investigating an incident where they say shots were fired, Sunday afternoon.

Manchester Police said the incident happened on Delmont Street. “Investigators are on-scene and there are no injuries.”

There were cruisers and K-9 units in the nearby area of Main Street and Sterling Place.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

