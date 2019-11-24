× New this Thanksgiving: Cannabis infused gravy

From the “What will they think of next?” comes a California company that plans to sell cannabis infused gravy for your holiday meal.

“This cheeky take on a normally mundane holiday staple features a groundbreaking, fast-acting technology that allows for faster THC absorption. Awkward family dinner conversation? In just under 15 minutes you’ll start feeling the effects, so you can sit back, relax, and let the holiday cheer wash over you,” wrote Kiva Confections in its blog.

The company makes several other food items that contain cannabis.

The company says their gravy is made so it will absorb into the stomach instead of the liver. As a result, the cannabinoids to take effect in 2 to 15 minutes. The company said, “Turkey Gravy packets can be found at all Sweet Flower (Los Angeles) and Grass Roots (San Francisco) locations, while limited supplies last.”

In December they are planning to introduce a cannabis-infused premium hot cocoa for the holiday season.