× No. 4 UConn hangs to beat Ohio State 73-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Crystal Dangerfield scored 23 points and Christyn Williams added 20 to lead No. 4 UConn over Ohio State 73-62 on Sunday.

Megan Walker added 19 for the Huskies (5-0), who had a rare tight game with the Buckeyes.

No team led by more than single digits for the first 36:47 of the game, but UConn went on a 9-4 run to go up 67-56 with 2:53 to go. A Kierstan Bell 3, quick steal and layup by Jacy Sheldon made it a six-point game with 2:20 to play.

But the Huskies held on, with a pair of Dangerfield baskets sealing the victory.

Kierstan Bell led Ohio State with 16 points and Aaliyah Patty had 11, and Dorka Juhasz had 11 rebounds.

UConn held a 33-31 lead going into halftime behind 11 points from Williams. The Huskies outrebounded Ohio State 26-19 in the opening half and shot 40% from the field.

Ohio State (3-2) was only 12 of 33 from the floor in the first half, but benefited from six 3s, including a pair each from Bell and Patty.

UConn outrebounded the Buckeyes 43-37 in the game, and shot 47.5% to Ohio State’s 35.3%.

The Huskies had won the previous five meetings by an average of over 29 points a game.

BIG PICTURE

UConn: The Huskies aren’t deep, but their returners stepped up when needed and help the Huskies pull away in the second half.

Ohio State: Buckeyes hung with UConn in the first half but couldn’t keep up down the stretch.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Huskies remain unbeaten so should stay around the top.

UP NEXT

UConn: Plays at Dayton on Tuesday.

Ohio State: Plays South Dakota in Las Vegas on Friday.