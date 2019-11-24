The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

Pentagon chief fires Navy secretary over SEAL controversy

Posted 6:01 PM, November 24, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 19: U.S. Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer testifies during a hearing before Senate Armed Services Committee September 19, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a hearing following recent collisions of destroyers USS Fitzgerald and USS John S. McCain with commercial vessels that had claimed the lives of 17 sailors. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  — Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Sunday fired the Navy’s top official over his handling of a disciplinary case involving a Navy SEAL.

Esper asked for the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and Spencer submitted it Sunday, said the chief spokesman for the Pentagon, Jonathan Hoffman.

The firing was a dramatic turn in a long-running controversy involving Navy Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, whose case has been championed by President Donald Trump.

Esper also directed that Gallagher be allowed to retire at the end of this month, and that a Navy disciplinary board that was scheduled to hear his case starting Dec. 2 be cancelled, Hoffman said. At Esper’s direction, Gallagher will be allowed to retire as a SEAL at his current rank, Hoffman said.

Hoffman said Esper lost trust and confidence in Spencer “regarding his lack of candor” over conversations with the White House involving the handling of the SEAL case.

“I am deeply troubled by this conduct shown by a senior DOD official,” Esper said in a written statement issued by Hoffman. “Unfortunately, as a result I have determined that Secretary Spencer no longer has my confidence to continue in his position. I wish Richard well.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.