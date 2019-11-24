Real People with Stan Simpson: multi-media artist Joe Young and “The Big Shot” in Hartford

This week, Stan talks with a talented Connecticut artist. Joe Young is an accomplished cartoonist -- but he's also a film-maker and author. This entertainment entrepreneur’s latest project is a sit-com pilot -- shot in Hartford -- and featuring some local talent. Joe talks about “The Big Shot” and his other efforts to bring entertainment to the capital city.
