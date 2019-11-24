Snow falling in higher elevations; rain leads to crashes, local flooding

HARTFORD -- Rain changed to snow in Litchfield county Sunday afternoon as heavy rain lead to crashes and highway flooding.
Viewers Glenn Hill and Mike Whittaker sent video from Litchfield County showing snow flurries.
A multi car crash on I-84 in East Hartford delayed traffic around 3 p.m. There was some localized flooding on the highway as well. CT DOT reported a number of crashes throughout the state.
Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan said conditions were slick and they are dealing with numerous accidents at this time.
In Cornwall, Route 4 was closed between Route 63 and Route 43 because of a multi-car crash at 3;30 p.m.
A short distance to the north, in Western Mass., State Police instituted a speed restrictions to 45 mph on the Massachusetts Turnpike from Blandford to the NY State line due to snow and low visibility.