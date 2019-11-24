The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game

The Real Story: House Speaker on competing transportation funding plans

Posted 4:13 PM, November 24, 2019, by and

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) discusses the competing plans to fund badly needed transportation infrastructure projects throughout the state, including Governor Lamont's (tolls and federal loans), House Democrats (truck-only tolls), and Senate Republicans ( Rainy Day Fund, and borrowing).

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.