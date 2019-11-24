× West Haven woman returns home after being injured in Florida crash

WEST HAVEN — A 22-year-old West Haven woman who was working in Florida when she was seriously injured in a car crash in June, has returned home.

Gabby Murillo earned her Disney internship through Gateway Community College, where she’s a student. She had been working in Orlando for the past month. While stopped at a red light in a car her friend was driving, their car was struck from behind by another car. She was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Since June, Gabby has undergone a number of surgeries. She was well enough to travel to West Haven and got home Saturday. Videos showed the vehicle being escorted through town by a police escort. When she gets to her home, the video shows her thanking the people who were there for her arrival, then she pilots her motorized wheelchair up the ramp and into the house.

Supporters said they are planning to raise funds for her wheelchair accessible van on Sunday, December 8 at 11am-1pm at Riptide in West Haven.