What a shot! UConn’s Dangerfield makes a reverse half court shot during practice

COLUMBUS — Crystal Dangerfield nailed a reverse half court shot during practice Sunday.

The UConn Women’s Basketball posted it to their twitter.

Later in the day, Dangerfield scored 23 points and Christyn Williams added 20 to lead No. 4 UConn over Ohio State 73-62.

Megan Walker added 19 for the Huskies (5-0), who had a rare tight game with the Buckeyes.

UConn held a 33-31 lead going into halftime behind 11 points from Williams. The Huskies outrebounded Ohio State 26-19 in the opening half and shot 40% from the field.

Ohio State (3-2) was only 12 of 33 from the floor in the first half, but benefited from six 3s, including a pair each from Bell and Patty.

UConn outrebounded the Buckeyes 43-37 in the game, and shot 47.5% to Ohio State’s 35.3%.

The Huskies had won the previous five meetings by an average of over 29 points a game.