48 charged with disorderly conduct after protest at Yale Bowl to appear in court in December

NEW HAVEN — Police said 48 people who were cited for disorderly conduct after protest Saturday at the Yale – Harvard game are scheduled to appear in court next month.

The protesters made their way from the stands onto the Yale Bowl Field during half-time.

Police said most of these protestors left the field when asked and returned to their seats. Those who failed to adhere to such requests were issued misdemeanor summons.

All were charged with Disorderly Conduct and given a court required appearance date of December 6, 2019 at 9:00 am, New Haven Superior Court located at 121 Elm Street.

Some held banners urging their colleges to act on climate change. Other signs referred to Puerto Rican debt relief and China’s treatment of Uighurs.

