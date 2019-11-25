× ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign begins for Thanksgiving holiday

HARTFORD — Police across the state are reminding people to ‘Click It or Ticket’ this holiday season, an effort to ensure everyone buckles up for driving safety.

Police want to remind the public that people sitting in the front seat and passengers between ages of eight and 16 years old are required to wear a seat belt.

Anyone who is failing to wear a seat belt will be ticketed and face a minimum of $92 fine.

Wear a seat belt — pretty easy thing to do, right? Police say, unfortunately, too many people still need a reminder that seat belts save lives.

The goal is for people to remember to always buckle up, not just during the Thanksgiving holiday, but year-round.

To put it another way: “Wearing your seatbelt costs you nothing; not wearing it could cost you a ticket and possibly your life.”

You can learn more, here.