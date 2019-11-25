× Concerts, DJs, entertainment to mark ringing in 2020 at Mohegan Sun

UNCASVILLE – Partiers will find a number of ways to countdown to 2020 at Mohegan Sun this New Year’s Eve.

The casino and resort will have celebrations taking place all across the property, all night long, inside the Uncas Ballroom, The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House, Mohegan Sun Arena and more.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Mohegan Sun’s “Party into the New Year!” Starting at 10:30pm in the Uncas Ballroom. The most extravagant New Year’s celebration gets underway with dancing and music provided by LA-based DJ Kat Nova, an open bar, a champagne toast at Midnight and a breakfast buffet as we ring in 2020. Tickets to this event start at $100 and are available to purchase at Mohegan Sun’s Box Office and ticketmaster.com. Tickets to this event are $125 ($150 at the door) and are available to purchase at Mohegan Sun’s Box Office and Ticketmaster.com. Guests can take advantage of an early ticket price of $100 if purchased by December 11th. This is a 21+ event and proper attire is required. Tickets subject to availability.

Countdown to the New Year with family and friends of all ages in The Shops at Mohegan Sun from 9:00pm to 2:00am on Tuesday, December 31st. The Shops come alive with music by DJae Mêlée, a DFX Entertainment production with high energy performances by DFX Dancers, JAT Crew and Connecticut’s rising star Michael Minelli. A countdown to Midnight capped off by an incredible pyrotechnic display! Hats, horns and tiaras are available at Summer and Winter Coat Checks, Sky Valet and various other venues starting at 5:00pm (limited quantities available while supplies last and offered on a first-come, first served basis). Guests can also enjoy entertainment in the Sky Tower lobby by pianist John Brighenti from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

novelle kicks off their New Year’s Eve debut with the party starting at 11:00pm. Music will be provided by PS1 with an opening set by Decadence. For VIP reservations, call 860.861.5994. This event is 21+ and the dress code will be enforced.

The Lansdowne Irish Pub & Music House is hosting a New Year’s Eve 2020 party starting at 9:00pm featuring music by DJ E@zy, champagne toast, party favors and more. For VIP reservations, call 860.862.7005. This is a 21+ event. Tickets are $30, then increase to $40 on December 15th and will be available for purchase at the doors.

Over at VISTA Lounge at Wombi Rock, guests can bring in 2020 with music by Anthony Pisano starting at 9:00pm. Ticket includes admission and a champagne toast at Midnight. For VIP reservations, call 860.862.4009. This event is 21+ and the dress code will be enforced. Tickets are $60, then increase to $75 on December 15th and are $100 at the doors.

The New Year’s Eve 2020 party at Avalon starts at 9:00pm with music by Rick Wonder and D Star. Ticket includes admission and a champagne toast at Midnight. For VIP reservations, call 860.862.CLUB. This event is 21+ and the dress code will be enforced. Tickets are $75, then increase to $100 on December 15th and starting at $100 at the doors.

All nightlife tickets are on sale now at the Mohegan Sun Box Office and ticketmaster.com.

Guests can also laugh their way into 2020 with The Tenderloins, critically acclaimed comedic starts of truTV’s Impractical Jokers, as they bring “The Cranjis McBasketball World Comedy Tour – Starring the Tenderloins” to Mohegan Sun Arena on Tuesday, December 31st at 8:00pm. Tickets are $89, $69, and $49 and are on sale now through ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office, subject to availability.

Boogie Wonder Band performs free shows on Tuesday, December 31st at 8:00pm and 11:00pm inside the Wolf Den. Come early as seating is limited. All guests must be 21+.