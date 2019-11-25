× Connecticut Children’s Medical Center to host wedding for 26 year-old patient and fiancée

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center will host a wedding November 30, for a 26 year-old cancer patient and his fiancée.

Jonathan Sales, a seventh grade science teacher in Oakville, was diagnosed for the second time in his life with cancer. He was previously diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia when he was 13.

Sales and fiancée, Alyssa Griffin, were actually planning to get in a more conventional setting including a 2020 save-the date at a professional venue. Due to the recent diagnosis and recovery not guaranteed, the two have decided to tie the knot as soon as possible.

“Anybody getting married gets lost sometimes as to the purpose of a wedding,” says Griffin, the bride-to-be. “You get stuck on, ‘What if the napkins don’t match?’, when the point of the day is to get married. The only real important piece is that when I’m walking down the aisle, Jonathan is the one at the end.”

The event is scheduled to take place that Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Officials expect that the wedding will be attended by 75 guests.

In lieu of wedding gifts, the couple have asked all guests to donate gift cards for groceries, gas, etc. for other families at the hospital.